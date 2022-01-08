Biden comforts families in fire-devastated Colorado

LOUISVILLE, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Some asked to hug, others got hugged without asking and one man, wearing the only clothes he had left, just clasped hands with Mr Joe Biden as the US president made an emotional tour Friday (Jan 7) of a devastating Colorado wildfire.

Surrounded by apocalyptic damage from the inferno, Mr Biden sought to comfort locals.

The 79-year-old Democrat has long been famous for his ability to show empathy with the suffering and his powers were on full display as he moved along a line of families and firefighters in Louisville, which burned to cinders in the December 30 Marshall Fire.

"We lost everything," a man told Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

"I'm not even properly dressed because this is all I have," the man said to Mr Biden, gesturing at his long shorts.

"We definitely need help," said the man's son, who was also dressed in shorts, despite the snow lying over the blackened ruins of the neighbourhood.

Mr Biden held the father's hand for a long time, and after shaking hands with a dozen firefighters, gave them all ceremonial coins.

One woman looked at Mrs Biden and said "May I"? and then embraced her.

Mr Biden put his arms around others.

"We'll get through this," one of the local men said.

Some 1,000 homes were destroyed in the blaze near the state's biggest city Denver, and two people remain missing, authorities said.

Mr Biden later made remarks from a local recreation centre, where he said "there's nothing so frightening, in my view," as fire.

"I can't imagine what it's like to be here in this neighbourhood and see winds whipping up to 100 miles an hour (160kmh) and see flames approaching," he said.