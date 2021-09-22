Biden calls for global unity against myriad challenges

US President Joe Biden yesterday called for a new era of global unity against the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, emerging technological threats and the expanding influence of nations such as China and Russia.

"No matter how challenging or how complex the problems we are going to face, government by and for the people is still the best way to deliver for all of our people," he said in his debut address at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

He said that the United States and its Western allies will remain vital partners.

The Biden administration has identified a rising China as a major challenge, but said in his UN speech that he was not trying to sow divisions. "We are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs," he said.

