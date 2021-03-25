Biden calls for ban on assault weapons, tighter gun control measures

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a ban on assault weapons and tighter gun control measures as he stepped into the familiar role of grief counsellor for a traumatised nation after a mass shooting left 10 people dead in Colorado.

"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone another hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future," Mr Biden said, adding that "we can ban assault weapons".

"This is not and should not be a partisan issue," he said at the White House. "It's an American issue that will save lives, American lives. We must act.

"We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country, once again."

Mr Biden spoke before leaving Washington for Columbus, Ohio, for a visit to mark the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

The mass shooting in Boulder followed another gunman's killing of eight people at spas in Atlanta last week, bringing new attention to US gun violence.

Flags at the White House were at half-staff until sunset on Monday to commemorate the Atlanta shooting victims. They flew at full staff for a few hours on Tuesday morning before being lowered again to mark the Boulder killings.

Mr Biden, whose life has been marked by the loss of his first wife and two children, offered his condolences to the victims' families, saying he and his wife Jill were devastated by the deaths.

His two-month-old administration faces increased pressure to fulfil promises on gun regulation.

Any effort to move the US towards greater gun control has historically been difficult, with his fellow Democrats in favour and Republicans largely opposed.

Mr Biden will visit Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital to mark the healthcare Bill anniversary and promote a US$100 million (S$134 million) grant that the hospital received under the Affordable Care Act to upgrade its radiation oncology department, according to White House officials.

The Affordable Care Act - the signature 2010 legislative achievement of then President Barack Obama, a Democrat under whom Mr Biden served as vice-president - has survived repeated attacks from Republicans, on Capitol Hill and in the courts.

It is expanding under Mr Biden's watch. There are about 28 million Americans without health insurance, down from about 46.5 million in 2010.

