Biden brushes off risks of strong dollar on global economy

PORTLAND, Oregon - United States President Joe Biden has dismissed the risks of a strong greenback and instead blamed anaemic growth and policy missteps in other parts of the world for dragging down the global economy.

"I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar, I'm concerned about the rest of the world," Mr Biden told reporters on Saturday during a campaign stop in Portland, Oregon. "The economy is strong as hell."

Mr Biden's comments stand in contrast with top leaders from other countries, who have increasingly voiced concerns about how the rising greenback is fuelling inflation in their own economies.

The dollar has climbed roughly 15 per cent in 2022 as the Federal Reserve embarked on an aggressive campaign to raise interest rates to tamp US price increases.

The impact of the rising dollar was a key topic among delegates at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which concluded their autumn meetings on Saturday in Washington.

Fed officials heard a constant barrage of concerns from other nations about how the surge in the greenback has raised the cost of their imports and increased inflation, setting off their own cycles of tightening.

But with the Fed on track to continue lifting borrowing costs through the end of the year, Mr Biden sought to deflect blame for the slowing global economy.

On Saturday, he criticised British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans for causing turmoil in markets, calling them a "mistake".

Ms Truss' policies sparked a plunge in the pound.

"It's predictable. I mean, I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake," Mr Biden said in Portland.

"I think that the idea of cutting taxes on the super wealthy at a time when - anyway, I just think - I disagreed with the policy," he added.

