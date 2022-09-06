Biden assails Trump loyalists but not all Republicans after backlash

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania - Democratic President Joe Biden on Monday assailed "MAGA Republicans" loyal to former president Donald Trump as he spent Labour Day working to ensure union workers provide strong turnout for Democratic candidates in the November elections.

"We have a choice," Biden told a union crowd in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh. "Trump and the MAGA Republicans made their choice. We can work to have a better America or we can continue down this sliding path to oblivion where we don't want to go."

Speaking earlier to hundreds of union leaders and advocates under a bright sun in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on the US holiday designated to celebrate the achievements of American workers, Biden said he was not smearing all Republicans.

But he slammed those who would defend the Jan 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

Last week in Philadelphia, Biden blasted Republicans devoted to Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda as a threat to US democracy and willing to overturn democratic elections.

Republicans fired back that Biden had campaigned as a unifier in 2020, but was now turning his back on large segments of the American public who voted Republican.

"Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican, not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology. But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate and division," Biden said in Milwaukee.

"There's no democracy where you can be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy," he said in a reference to the assault on the US Capitol.

When a heckler erupted, Biden said to leave the protester alone. "Everybody is entitled to be an idiot," he said.

Democrats and mainstream Republicans need to battle against the ideas of the MAGA Republicans, he continued. "Democracy is at stake," he said.

Aides say the president is increasingly concerned about anti-democratic trends in the Republican Party, and sees a need to jump into this year's Congressional elections fight and recast the stakes of his own 2024 re-election bid.

Biden is trying to bolster union support for Democrats ahead of the November midterm Congressional elections, with Democrats' control of Congress hanging in the balance.

While union members have traditionally supported Democratic candidates, Trump eroded that support as struggling working-class Americans defected to the Republican party.

In addition, support by moderate Republicans of some Democratic candidates could be critical to Democrats' chances of securing some seats in both the House and the Senate.