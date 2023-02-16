Biden assails GOP agenda, says it would add $4 trillion to debt

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden assailed House Republicans over their legislative agenda, which he said would add US$3 trillion (S$4 trillion) to the national debt over a decade, while benefiting the wealthy and large corporations.

“How are they going to make these numbers add up?” Mr Biden said on Wednesday during a speech at a Maryland union hall.

Mr Biden, flanked by union workers, spoke in front of a large American flag in a campaign-style event. He has ramped up attacks on Republicans over their demands for spending cuts in exchange for their votes to raise the debt limit, a showdown he says risks damaging the country’s full faith and credit.

He spoke shortly after a non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report warned that the federal government would be at risk of a payment default as soon as July if lawmakers fail to raise the debt limit, raising the urgency for Republicans and the White House to reach a deal.

The President said Republicans had voted to raise the debt ceiling under former president Donald Trump without preconditions.

“Why would you want to throw it into a crisis now?” he asked. “I’ll tell you why: It’s just politics.”

The high-stakes fight is taking place as Mr Biden prepares to launch his expected run for re-election in 2024. He has signalled he plans to use Republicans’ economic plans against them as part of his campaign message.

Mr Biden said his budget – to be released on March 9 – would cut the deficit by US$2 trillion over that same timeframe and “lower costs and protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare”. He has accused Republicans of wanting to slash entitlement programmes amid the debt ceiling stand-off, citing a plan Florida Senator Rick Scott issued last year.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said Social Security and Medicare cuts are not on the table in the debt-limit talks.

“Democrats’ reckless spending is plunging our country into deeper debt and jeopardising our economy,” Mr McCarthy said in a tweet on Wednesday after the CBO report.

“A blank cheque for more spending will destroy our country. That’s why we must negotiate a responsible debt-limit increase that gets our fiscal house back in order.” BLOOMBERG