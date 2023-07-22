Biden asks CIA director William Burns to become a member of his Cabinet

Mr Burns’ dignified leadership of the CIA and his approach to the US' top national security challenges came in for praise. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden on Friday said he had asked Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns to become a member of his Cabinet, elevating one of his closest advisers on national security and foreign policy.

“Under his leadership, the CIA is delivering a clear-eyed, long-term approach to our nation’s top national security challenges,” Mr Biden said in a statement, referring to Mr Burns’ approach to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and US competition with China.

The move was reported earlier by the Washington Post, which said it was largely symbolic and would not give Mr Burns any new authorities.

Ms Bonnie Glaser, head of the Indo-Pacific programme at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said the appointment reflected Mr Biden’s confidence in Mr Burns and his career experience.

He “has made a significant contribution to national security decision-making, especially with regard to Russia and China” Ms Glaser said.

Mr Burns is not the first CIA director to attain Cabinet status. Former president Bill Clinton also named his CIA directors - John Deutch and George Tenet - to serve in his Cabinet.

A White House official said it was common for presidents to vary the agencies represented in their Cabinets.

For instance, former president Barack Obama elevated the head of the Small Business Administration to the Cabinet and Mr Clinton added Federal Emergency Management Agency director James Witt to his Cabinet. REUTERS

