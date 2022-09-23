Biden and Yoon pledge close cooperation on North Korea

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their countries' alliance and cooperate closely "to address the threat posed by North Korea", the White House said.

The two leaders' pledge during their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York came as a US think-tank said Pyongyang might be preparing to launch a new submarine potentially capable of firing ballistic missiles.

Commercial satellite imagery from Sunday of the Sinpo South Shipyard on North Korea's east coast revealed six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay, according to 38 North, which monitors North Korea.

"While barges and a dry dock have been occasionally observed around the submarine launch quay at the main construction hall, the presence of six vessels and barges in this area has not been observed before," the think-tank said in its report, which concluded that the activity suggested preparations to launch a submarine.

Analysts first spotted signs that at least one new submarine was being built in 2016, and in 2019, the state media showed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a previously unreported submarine that was built under "his special attention" and to be made operational in the waters off the east coast.

The state media at the time did not describe the submarine's weapons systems or say where and when the inspection took place, but analysts said the apparent size of the new vessel indicated that it was designed to carry missiles.

North Korea has a large submarine fleet but only one known, experimental submarine capable of carrying a ballistic missile.

Pyongyang has launched an unprecedented flurry of missile tests in 2022. Observers say it has prepared to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, amid stalled denuclearisation talks.

In a speech at the UN General Assembly earlier on Wednesday, Mr Biden accused North Korea of "blatantly violating UN sanctions" and cited the country as among the reasons for the need to strengthen international nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

At his meeting with Mr Yoon later in the day, the two leaders discussed their countries' ongoing cooperation on a broad range of issues including supply chain resilience, economic and energy security and climate change, the White House said.

Mr Yoon also raised Seoul's concerns over new US rules on electric vehicle subsidies that would hurt South Korea's automakers.

"President Yoon requested close cooperation so that the US administration can resolve our concerns in the process of enforcing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)," Mr Yoon's office said on Thursday.

The IRA, signed by Mr Biden in August, eliminates US federal tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) made outside North America, meaning that companies like Hyundai and its affiliate Kia will no longer be eligible for the subsidies.

Mr Biden said he was "well aware" of South Korea's concerns and asked to continue discussions, Mr Yoon's office added.

Seoul sees the IRA as a betrayal of Mr Biden's vows to boost economic ties after South Korean companies unveiled bold investment plans in the United States.

Shortly after the brief meeting with Mr Biden, Mr Yoon was overheard insulting US lawmakers.

"What an embarrassment for Biden, if these idiots refuse to grant it in Congress," video broadcast on South Korean television showed Mr Yoon telling Foreign Minister Park Jin in New York.

Mr Yoon's crude comments appear to refer to Mr Biden's drive to increase US funding to the Global Fund, a global healthcare initiative, which would require congressional approval.

A senior South Korean presidential office official said Mr Yoon's comments were unofficial and unverified.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG