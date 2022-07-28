Biden and Xi to hold talks today amid fresh tensions

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden will speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today amid fresh tensions over Taiwan, according to people familiar with the matter.

The first conversation between the two presidents since March will take place at a particularly difficult juncture in US-China ties.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Asia early next month is set to include stops in Japan, Indonesia and Singapore, but a potential Taiwan visit remains off the official itinerary, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Malaysia is another potential stop, according to the person, who asked for anonymity in discussing the closely held plans.

Mrs Pelosi has refused to discuss her travel schedule, citing security concerns, and there has been no official announcement that she plans an overseas trip.

"We are firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference yesterday.

"If the US pushes ahead and challenges China's bottom line... all the ensuing consequences shall be borne by the US side."

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that the Biden-Xi session would include a robust agenda, though tariffs are not likely to be among the issues.

"I wouldn't think it would be a major topic of discussion with President Xi unless or until he makes a decision," Mr Kirby said.

The two will talk about tensions over Taiwan and ways to manage the competition between the two largest economies, he added.

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said last month that relations with China have deteriorated to probably "the lowest moment" since they resumed in 1972.

Mr Biden is recovering from Covid-19 at the White House. Mr Xi sent him a note last week wishing him a speedy recovery.

US officials have stressed that the call with Mr Xi would be a continuation of the administration's efforts to maintain open lines of communication to ensure the relationship does not veer into unintended conflict.

Beijing has warned of a "grave impact" on bilateral relations should Mrs Pelosi go ahead with the trip. China also privately warned the Biden administration of a possible military response, the Financial Times reported.

In the US, lawmakers in both parties encouraged Mrs Pelosi to make the trip, saying not doing so after China's protestations would amount to acquiescing to Beijing.

"If we can allow the Chinese to dictate who can visit Taiwan and who cannot, then we have already ceded Taiwan to the Chinese," said Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, who made his own trip to Taiwan in April.

Dr Zhu Feng, dean of the Institute of International Studies at China's Nanjing University, said a Taiwan visit by Mrs Pelosi would be "playing with fire".

"This is the issue that irks China the most," he said. "On the call, both sides need to give each other a positive signal that says we can have basic trust in each other, which is especially needed as the world remains fragile and volatile.

"Not condoning Pelosi's Taiwan visit is a prerequisite to building this trust."

When asked about the possible visit, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said yesterday that the island welcomes any "friendly foreign guests".

Mr Biden told reporters last week that the US military did not think Mrs Pelosi's trip was a good idea, prompting consternation in Taiwan. It is not clear if Mrs Pelosi, at the request of intelligence and defence officials, will decide against the trip.

She would be the first sitting Speaker since Mr Newt Gingrich in 1997 to visit the island.

Mr Biden's aides say he is close to a decision on whether to scrap some of the tariffs former president Donald Trump imposed on roughly US$350 billion (S$485.4 billion) in Chinese imports. Some advisers have pushed for the move to help ease inflation that is running at a four-decade high.

