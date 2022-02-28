Biden, allies to talk Monday to coordinate Ukraine response: White House

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Joe Biden will hold a secure call with allies and partners on Monday (Feb 28) to discuss "developments" in Russia's attack on Ukraine and "coordinate our united response," the White House said.

The administration did not elaborate on who would participate in the call, which will take place at 11.15 am (12.15am, Tuesday, Singapore time), .

Russia has become an international pariah as its forces do battle on the streets of Ukraine's cities, and is facing a barrage of sanctions including a ban from Western airspace and key financial networks.

Earlier Sunday, the G-7 threatened fresh sanctions as top US diplomat Antony Blinken said the group of wealthy nations was "fully aligned" against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Also on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that Russia's nuclear "deterrence forces" be put on high alert, prompting an immediate international outcry, with the US slamming the order as "totally unacceptable".

Mr Biden's call with allies will come as the United Nations General Assembly debates a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of its neighbour.