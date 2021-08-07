Biden aims to make half of all new US vehicles electric by 2030

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden took a step towards his goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions with an executive order aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric, a move that has the backing of the biggest US carmakers.

The administration also proposed new vehicle emissions standards that would cut pollution through 2026, starting with a 10 per cent stringency increase in the 2023 model year.

The actions are part of Mr Biden's broader plan to fight climate change, in this case by targeting emissions from cars and trucks, while working to make the United States an industry leader as China moves to dominate the electric vehicle (EV) market.

"The biggest thing that's happening here is there's a realisation, on the part of both labour and business now, that this is the future. We can't sit by," Mr Biden said at the White House on Thursday.

The 50 per cent target, which is not legally binding, won the support of US and foreign carmakers, which said that achieving it would require billions of dollars in government funding.

An environmental group, the Safe Climate Transport Campaign, said the White House did not go far enough and called carmakers' commitment to a non-binding target unreliable.

General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis said they hoped for "sales of 40 to 50 per cent of annual US volumes of electric vehicles... by 2030".

The goals of both Mr Biden and the car manufacturers include battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles that also have a petrol engine.

Mr Biden has repeatedly resisted calls from many Democrats to set a binding requirement for EV adoption or to follow California in setting 2035 as a date to phase out the sale of new petrol-powered light-duty vehicles in the face of opposition by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

UAW president Ray Curry, noted the EV goal but said the union was focused "on preserving the wages and benefits that have been the heart and soul of the American middle class".

After signing the executive order on the South Lawn of the White House, Mr Biden jumped into a waiting EV Jeep, which he then drove around the grounds.

General Motors chief executive Mary Barra and Ford CEO Jim Farley were also in attendance.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose company makes EVs, tweeted early on Thursday: "Seems odd that Tesla wasn't invited."

Consulting firm AlixPartners in June said investments in EVs by 2025 could total US$330 billion (S$446 billion). EVs now represent about 2 per cent of total global vehicle sales and will be about 24 per cent of total sales by 2030, it forecast.

