Biden administration seeks $44b more in funds to fight Covid-19, help Ukraine

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden's administration is seeking US$32.5 billion (S$44.2 billion) in additional funding from Congress to bolster the United States' Covid-19 response and help Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday.

The US$22.5 billion in Covid-19 funding, plus US$10 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, should be included in Congress' larger spending Bill to fund the US government expected to come by March 11, said Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young in a statement.

Previous Covid-19 response Bills have enabled Americans to get vaccinated and tested, and allowed donations to the world. But nearly all those funds have been used, she said.

"We are therefore urging Congress to promptly provide US$22.5 billion to cover immediate needs for tests, treatments and vaccines, investments in research and development of next-generation vaccines, and responding globally, including getting more shots in arms around the world," she wrote.

Both Mr Biden's fellow Democrats, who narrowly control Congress, and Republicans strongly support humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine. Most lawmakers had been expecting only a request of about US$7 billion focused on Ukraine.

But a request that also includes more than US$20 billion for Covid-19 relief could be more difficult to pass.

"I just don't know how that's going to sort of rattle the ship," said Democratic Representative Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said on Thursday at the American Enterprise Institute.

Mr Biden secured a US$1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" last year to fight the pandemic. The Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants then fuelled infections, hospitalisations and deaths nationwide. More than 90 per cent of American Rescue Plan funds have been committed, according to sources familiar with the matter.

But Republicans and some Democrats favour an accounting of the money already allocated, with some suggesting that unspent funds be reallocated to meet new pandemic needs.

Two centrist Democrats - Senators Joe Manchin and Jon Tester - responded cautiously to the new Covid-19 request.

Mr Manchin said he was willing to spend whatever it takes but added: "I want to make sure the money we've already put towards Covid has been used properly."

Republicans baulked at additional Covid-19 funds on Wednesday, when 36 Republican senators including minority leader Mitch McConnell demanded a full accounting of the money authorised so far before considering more funds.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney told Reuters that the new White House request appeared to be appropriately targeted. But he added: "There's another issue, which is, do we have available funds from the US$1.9 trillion appropriated in March that could be repurposed for the new needs?"

Additional Covid-19 resources would allow the government to secure treatments, vaccines and tests for the coming months and fight future variants, Ms Young said. The money would also ensure the continuation of free community testing, treatment and vaccination coverage for uninsured individuals.

Ms Young cited "an immediate need" for the aid to help Ukraine and other Central European allies in the wake of the Russian invasion last week. Those funds would help train Ukraine's military, protect its electrical grid, boost its cyber defences and enforce sanctions, she wrote.

