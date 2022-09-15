Biden administration races to avert rail shutdown; smaller union rejects deal

DETROIT/LOS ANGELES - Biden administration officials, keen to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, hosted labour contract talks on Wednesday as one of the smaller unions involved in the dispute rejected a deal and Amtrak cancelled long-distance passenger trips.

Railroads including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF and Norfolk Southern have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals with three holdout unions representing about 60,000 workers before a work stoppage affecting freight and Amtrak could begin.

A union representing about 4,900 machinists, mechanics and maintenance personnel said on Wednesday its members voted to reject its tentative deal, as other unions could choose to do.

Railroads have offered significant pay increases. Three of 12 unions, representing about half of the 115,000 workers affected by the negotiations, are holding out for better working conditions.

Unions are enjoying a surge of public support and worker interest in the wake of the pandemic - when employees risked Covid-19 exposure to keep goods moving and employers reaped hefty profits, labour and corporate experts say.

A shutdown could freeze almost 30 per cent of US cargo shipments by weight, stoke inflation, cost the US economy as much as US$2 billion (S$2.8 billion) a day and unleash a cascade of transportation woes affecting the US energy, agriculture, manufacturing and retail sectors.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that a shutdown of the freight rail system would be an "unacceptable outcome for our economy and the American people and all parties must work to avoid just that."

The Labour Department in a statement said "the parties are negotiating in good faith and have committed to staying at the table" on Wednesday in a meeting hosted by Labour Secretary Marty Walsh.

President Joe Biden's administration has begun making contingency plans to ensure deliveries of critical goods in the event of a shutdown. The stakes are high for Biden, who has vowed to rein in soaring consumer costs ahead of November elections that will determine whether his fellow Democrats maintain control of Congress.

If agreements are not reached, there could be union strikes or employer lockouts. But the railroads and unions also could agree to stay at the bargaining table, or the Democratic-led US Congress could intervene by extending talks or establishing settlement terms.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was not clear whether Congress would step in, noting that the main issue "is that there's no sick leave for the workers and that's a problem."

"We'd rather see negotiations prevail so there's no need for any actions from Congress," Pelosi added.

Amtrak, which uses tracks maintained by freight railways, said it would cancel all long-distance trips on Thursday.