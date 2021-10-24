Benefits of Pfizer's shot for kids 5 to 11 outweigh risks, says US authority

NEW YORK • Scientists at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) say the likely benefits of giving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to children aged five to 11 clearly outweigh the risks of rare cases of heart inflammation.

The vaccine makers said on Friday that their shot showed 90.7 per cent efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children in that particular age group.

The details were in briefing documents published ahead of a meeting of outside experts scheduled to vote on Tuesday on whether to recommend that the FDA authorise the shots for the young age group.

If the FDA authorises the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for children aged five to 11, it would be the first Covid-19 vaccine for this group, and shots could be available in the United States early next month.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been linked to rare cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), especially in young men.

An FDA employee said that, assuming the number of myocarditis cases seen in the younger age group was similar to that seen in kids aged 12 to 15, the number of virus-related hospitalisations prevented would outnumber myocarditis-related hospitalisations in most scenarios analysed.

Pfizer, in its own briefing documents, had suggested that the rate of myocarditis in that age group was likely to be lower than what was observed in vaccinated children aged 12 to 15, in part because the younger kids were given a lower dose.

The five-to 11-year-olds were given two shots of a 10-microgram dose, a third of what was given to people 12 years and older. Sixteen children in the trial who had received a placebo contracted Covid-19, versus three who were vaccinated, Pfizer said in briefing documents submitted to the FDA.

Because more than twice as many children in the 2,268-participant trial were given the vaccine than placebo, that equates to better than 90 per cent efficacy.

Pfizer's clinical trial involving those aged five to 11 was not primarily designed to measure efficacy against the virus. Instead, it compared the amount of neutralising antibodies induced by the vaccine in the children with the response of older recipients in their adult trial.

Based on those results, Pfizer and BioNTech last month said their vaccine induced a robust immune response in the children.

The FDA employee said the vaccine met the agency's criteria for the immune response it generated in the children.

Meanwhile, Pfizer also said on Friday that it had expanded its clinical trial to improve its safety data, more than doubling the number of children enrolled.

REUTERS