Ben & Jerry's sues Unilever over sale of Israel business to local licencee

NEW YORK • Ben & Jerry's has sued its parent Unilever to block the sale of its Israeli business to a local licencee, saying it was inconsistent with its values to sell its ice cream in the occupied West Bank.

The complaint filed in the US District Court in Manhattan said the sale announced on June 29 threatened to undermine the integrity of the Ben & Jerry's brand, which Ben & Jerry's board retained independence to protect when Unilever acquired the company in 2000.

An injunction against transferring the business and related trademarks to Mr Avi Zinger, who runs American Quality Products, was essential to "protect the brand and social integrity Ben & Jerry's has spent decades building", the complaint said.

Ben & Jerry's said its board voted 5-2 to sue, with the two Unilever appointees dissenting. Unilever, in a statement, said it does not discuss pending litigation, but that it had the right to sell the disputed business and the transaction had already closed.

The sale resolved Mr Zinger's own lawsuit in March against Ben & Jerry's for refusing to renew his licence. Last July, Ben & Jerry's said it would end sales in the occupied West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem, and sever its three-decade relationship with Mr Zinger.

Israel condemned the move, and some Jewish groups accused Ben & Jerry's of anti-Semitism.

