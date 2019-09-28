Beijing willing to buy more US goods: Chinese minister

NEW YORK • China's top diplomat has said that the country was willing to buy more US products, and that trade talks would yield results if both sides "take more enthusiastic measures" to show goodwill and reduce "pessimistic language" in their trade dispute.

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders, Mr Wang Yi, China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister, said: "And so, (on) the Chinese side, we are willing to buy more products that are needed by the Chinese market.

"We hope both sides can take more enthusiastic measures, reduce pessimistic language and actions. If everyone does this, talks will not only resume, but will proceed and yield results."

The United States and China are preparing for another round of high-level trade talks early next month to try to find a way out of their nearly 15-month trade war.

CNBC reported on Thursday that the talks are scheduled for Oct 10-11 in Washington, citing people familiar with the arrangements.

After two years of wrangling over US demands that China make sweeping changes to protect and end the theft and forced transfer of US intellectual property, the world's two largest economies have heaped hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs on each other's products, roiling financial markets and disrupting global supply chains.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a trade deal with China could come sooner than people think, and praised the Chinese purchases.

In his speech to the annual gathering of world leaders on Tuesday, Mr Trump issued a stinging rebuke of China's trade practices and state-led development model. He said that he would not accept a "bad deal".

Chinese importers last week purchased about 600,000 tonnes of US soya beans, or about 10 shiploads, a market analyst said.

These could soon grow to six million tonnes after new tariff waivers were issued by China, said Shanghai JC Intelligence chief analyst Li Qiang. China purchased about 32 million tonnes of American soya beans in 2017 before imposing retaliatory tariffs last year.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Fox Business Network: "I would say that mood music, if you will, is very positive going into the negotiations."

Mr Wang, asked by Reuters if US criticism of China's policies on Muslim-minority Uighurs in Xinjiang and Hong Kong political protests could affect trade talks, said: "We hope trade talks can have a loose and good foreign environment."

China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as "vocational training centres" to stamp out extremism and give Uighur people new skills. The UN says at least one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained.

Mr Trump called for an end to religious persecution on Monday at a US event, which featured a woman whose Uighur father, a scholar, has been imprisoned in China.

In Hong Kong, months of demonstrations show no sign of letting up, and protesters are angry about what they see as creeping interference by Beijing in their city's affairs despite a promise of autonomy.

Mr Wang said: "What is the basis for criticising China? For Hong Kong, right now, it's the violent actors that are violating the rule of law, that are disrupting public order."

REUTERS