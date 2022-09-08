Barack and Michelle Obama unveil presidential portraits at White House

WASHINGTON - Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits, hosted by fellow Democrat Joe Biden more than five years after the former president left office.

Artist Robert McCurdy put the grey-suited ex-president at the centre of his canvas, in a photorealistic portrait with a white background that recalls previous portraits he did of Toni Morrison and Nelson Mandela.

The former first lady is pictured in a blue dress in the White House's Red Room, in a painting by Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung.

"There are few people I have known with more integrity, more decency and more courage than Barack Obama," Biden told the unveiling ceremony.

"Nothing could have prepared more for being president of the United States than being by your side for eight years."

Large, formal portraits of US presidents and first ladies adorn walls, hallways and rooms throughout the White House.

Customarily, a former president returns for the unveiling during his successor's tenure, but Republican President Donald Trump's administration did not hold a ceremony for the Obamas while he was in office.

Earlier portraits of the Obamas that were unveiled in 2018 and placed in the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington have become a major tourist draw.

Trump, before winning election in 2016 and succeeding Obama in 2017, was a longtime proponent of the "birther" movement that falsely suggested Obama was not born in the United States and hence should not be president.