Banned Books Week slices to the core of America’s culture wars

WASHINGTON – This week, the United States marked Banned Books Week amid what observers say is the most concerted effort since the “Red Scare” (fear of communism) in the 1960s to ban titles – in this case mostly those with LGBTQ+ content and themes.

The battle over books is at the heart of an intensifying cultural divide between liberal and conservative America, with conservatives pushing back against what they see as “woke” liberal permissiveness. Most challenges to books are taking place in Republican-run states such as Florida, Texas and Missouri.