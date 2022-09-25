Bangladesh PM denounces rich nations for not acting on climate change

NEW YORK - A country of fertile, densely populated deltas, low-lying Bangladesh is among the most vulnerable nations in the world to climate change.

But the urgency of the situation is not being matched by actions of countries responsible for emissions, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.

"They don't act. They can talk but they don't act," she told AFP on a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

"The rich countries, the developed countries, this is their responsibility. They should come forward. But we are not getting that much response from them. That is the tragedy," she said.

"I know the rich countries, they want to become more rich... They don't bother for others."

Bangladesh has produced a minuscule amount of the greenhouse gas emissions that have already contributed to the warming of the planet by an average of nearly 1.2 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

The Paris accord called for US$100 billion (S$143 billion) a year by 2020 from wealthy nations to help developing nations cope with climate change. That year, US$83.3 billion was committed, including through private sources, according to Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development figures.

One key issue facing the next UN climate summit, to take place in Egypt in November, is whether wealthy nations also need to pay for losses and damages from climate change - not just to pay for adaptation and mitigation.

"We want that fund to be raised. Unfortunately we didn't get a good response from the developed countries," Ms Hasina said.

Wealthy nations have agreed only to discuss the loss and damage issue till end-2024.

This year's General Assembly featured repeated calls for climate justice. The leader of tiny Vanuatu urged an international treaty against fossil fuels while the Prime Minister of Pakistan warned that floods that have swamped one-third of his country could happen elsewhere.

"The time is up - action is required now," Mr Nikenike Vurobaravu, president of the low-lying Vanuatu, told the General Assembly on Friday.

In Pakistan, devastating floods in September engulfed large swaths of the country, killing more than 1,500 people and causing damage estimated at US$30 billion. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked world leaders why his people were paying the price of global warming.

"Pakistan has never seen a more stark and devastating example of the impact of global warming. Life in Pakistan has changed forever," Mr Sharif told the General Assembly. "Nature has unleashed her fury on Pakistan, without looking ... at our carbon footprint."

AFP, REUTERS