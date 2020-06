MINNEAPOLIS (REUTERS) - Bail was set at $1 million (S$1.39 million) to $1.25 million for the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering a black man, George Floyd, by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes, CNN and other media reported on Monday (June 8).

The bail was set at the first court hearing for the former police officer, Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the May 25 death of Floyd.

Related Story George Floyd protests: Minneapolis city council to abolish police force