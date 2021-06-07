Back on stage, Trump raises favourite themes

WASHINGTON • Former US president Donald Trump returned to the spotlight for his first speech in months, framing next year's mid-term elections as a battle for the "survival of America" - but kept followers guessing on his own plans for 2024.

Mr Trump lapped up applause from Republican supporters on Saturday as he described the United States as "being destroyed before our very own eyes" since he was voted out, and launched bitter criticism of his victorious rival President Joe Biden.

"The survival of America depends upon our ability to elect Republicans at every level, starting with the mid-terms next year," he said. "We have to get it done. We have no choice actually. We're going to defend our freedoms."

Mr Trump described 2024, the year of the next presidential election, as "a year that I look very much forward to", drawing cheers from the audience in Greenville, North Carolina at the state's Republican Party convention.

Addressing a sold-out crowd of about 1,250 for his first major speech since February, Mr Trump, 74, appeared to lack the raw energy and enthusiasm he often brought to his raucous campaign rallies.

Verbal attacks against his favourite targets, including Mr Biden's border policy, China, "radical left Democrats" and "critical race theory", all triggered cheers.

In contrast, the crowd fell largely silent during his claims of successfully tackling Covid-19 and of developing the vaccines that have helped quell the pandemic.

Banished from social networks but no less influential among the party faithful, Mr Trump has remained politically active since he left the White House in January.

On Saturday, he dismissed Facebook's recent announcement that his ban would be for two years for violating its rules over the deadly Capitol attack by his supporters.

"I'm not too interested in that they may allow me back in two years... so unfair," he said.

Again airing his false claims that election fraud denied him rightful victory last year, he said: "There's no better example of the Democrat and media corruption than the 2020 election hoax... That election will go down as the crime of the century.

"If you think people don't see it. People see it," he told the crowd.

Out of office and off social media, Mr Trump now fires out streams of incendiary statements by e-mail - supporting chosen Republican candidates, launching vitriolic attacks on perceived enemies and relishing the role of kingmaker in meetings with allies and party leaders.

During the speech, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump came on stage to announce she would not be running for a Senate seat after speculation of ambitions that could yet establish a political dynasty.

"I am saying 'no for now,' not 'no forever,' " said Mrs Trump, who is married to Mr Eric Trump.

Mr Donald Trump, a billionaire businessman, has openly floated the idea of running for president again, but he is not expected to make any definitive announcement soon.

Only a handful of Republicans have dared break with him, despite the Jan 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters mobilised by his baseless allegations of election fraud.

Mr Trump spoke for about 90 minutes on Saturday and, in coming months, is expected to again hold the big election rallies that he thrives on.

Nearly five months after leaving the presidency, and now comfortably installed at his Bedminster golf resort near New York, Mr Trump has yet to explicitly acknowledge his defeat.

