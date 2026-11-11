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Baby boy found alive in US after believed buried for 24 hours, police say

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The infant was found wrapped in a towel in a dog crate, shallowly buried in woods.

The infant was found wrapped in a towel in a dog crate, shallowly buried in woods.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

COLUMBIA – An 11-month-old boy was found alive in South Carolina on Nov 10 after he was believed to have been buried for about 24 hours, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

The infant, Koah Sharpe, was found wrapped in a towel in a dog crate, shallowly buried in woods, according to the department.

“Certainly God is good. Just a few moments ago, we found little Koah, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life, crying – the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said during a news conference.

Koon said the infant’s father, Michael Comer, was arrested on the night of Nov 9 on burglary and resisting arrest.

The department is working with the solicitor’s office to determine additional charges, he said.

Koah went missing on Nov 9 after being left in his father’s care at his mother’s home while she ran an errand, Koon said. The boy was reported missing and authorities began a widespread search, according to the sheriff.

Koah was found after a search party discovered “freshly disturbed” dirt in the woods about 45m from Comer’s father’s house, Koon said.

The infant is currently at the hospital and will “hopefully” recover, the sheriff said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.