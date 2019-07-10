Baby born at US clinic after mother received uterus from dead donor

WASHINGTON (DPA) - In a first for North America, a baby has been born from a uterus transplanted from a dead donor to the mother who gave birth.

The baby girl was born last month at Cleveland Clinic to a mother in her 30s, the hospital in the US state of Ohio said. The mother is in a research trial involving 10 women with uterine factor infertility (UFI), meaning they have no uterus.

The research team has completed five transplants, three of which were successful, including the one that resulted in a live birth. Two women await embryo transfers, and several more candidates are waiting for a transplant.

Dr Uma Perni, a member of her medical team, said while the birth announced Tuesday (July 9) was part of a research project, "it's exciting to see what the options may be for women in the future." Worldwide more than a dozen babies have been born as a result of a transplanted uterus, the clinic said.

The clinic also said its trial differs from other programmes by using only wombs from donors who have recently died. This eliminates the risk of the donor undergoing major abdominal surgery.

Earlier trials of uterus transplants were unsuccessful, largely because the organ was rejected.

"The transplantation of a uterus into a woman is a complex procedure that requires suppression of her immune system response," said transplant surgeon Andreas Tzakis in a statement issued by the hospital.

"Through this research, we aim to make these extraordinary events ordinary for the women who choose this option," he said.