Atlanta killings put spotlight on objectification of Asian women in US

NEW YORK • Union Square, Manhattan, on a chilly early spring evening, and an Asian-American woman is at the microphone, with a silent crowd of a couple of hundred listening to her, under the watchful eyes of a New York Police Department counter-terrorism squad.

The occasion was a vigil for eight people killed in a shooting rampage targeting spas in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16 by a white male claiming he was a sex addict and wanting to get rid of the source of his temptation. Six of his victims were of Asian ethnicity.