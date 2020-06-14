Atlanta demonstrators protest police killing of black man; chief resigns

ATLANTA (REUTERS) - Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday (June 13) as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car while waiting in line at a drive thru at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant south of downtown, the city's mayor said on Saturday.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she accepted the resignation of police chief Erika Shields after the killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it was investigating the incident. Police said Brooks resisted arrest after failing a field sobriety test.

Protests began Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, and were expected to continue through the day. The Atlanta police department did not return a request for comment.

The president of the Georgia NAACP, the Rev. James Woodall, has called for the chief's firing, the Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper reported.

The killing of Brooks came after weeks of intense racial equality protests across the United States following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody when an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The Georgia investigators said video taken by an eyewitness was aiding their probe.

GBI director Vic Reynolds said during a news conference that video captured by cameras inside the Wendy's restaurant where the shooting happened appeared to show that Brooks had one of the officer's Tasers in his hand when he fled.

"At that point, the Atlanta officer reaches down and retrieves his weapon from his holster, discharges it, strikes Mr. Brooks there on the parking lot and he goes down," Reynolds said.

In the eyewitness video, Brooks is first seen on the ground outside his car, struggling with two police officers.

He appeared to grab for the Taser of one officer, who was using the device on Brooks' leg. After a few seconds, Brooks broke free from the officers and began to run. One officer then used a Taser on him. The pair then run out of the frame of the video.

Gun shots are heard along with someone yelling "I got him!" The video then shows Brooks apparently lifeless on the ground.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Jr., said in an emailed statement that his office "has already launched an intense, independent investigation of the incident" while it awaits the findings of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two officers, who were both white.