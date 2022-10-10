At the gateway to the Arctic, a world in turmoil

CHURCHILL, Canada - Sled dog breeder David Daley lives at the gateway to the Canadian Arctic, occupying a front-row seat to the march of global warming, and he senses calamity ahead.

"For all the devastation that we're doing to her, she's not going to sit still, our planet Mother Earth will punish us,"Mr Daley says.

Mr Daley's hometown of Churchill is an isolated settlement at the edge of the Hudson Bay where global warming unfolds at triple the pace of much of the rest of the world, causing the Arctic ice to gradually disappear.

A member of the Metis people, one of three Indigenous groups in Canada, the 59-year-old grandfather lives close to nature, surrounded by his 46 dogs, at the point where the tundra ends and the boreal forest begins.

But every year, he fears that the snow will arrive late, and the impact that has on his sled dogs.

"They're just waiting for winter like the rest of us right now," Mr Daley said. "This is like a culture that's dying."

In summer and winter, Mr Daley travels through this region where rocky terrain, moss, tall grasses and black spruce forests prevail. At night, the displays of light known as the aurora borealis often flicker in the high-latitude skies.

Mr Daley has been hunting here all his life and has seen the wildlife change up close, some species vanishing and others arriving.

"There was hardly any moose here when I was a kid. Now there's moose everywhere," said Mr Daley, who uses his Indigenous knowledge to earn money as a tourist guide.

"When I was a kid hunting, fishing and trapping here, there were no pine martens.

"There's sharptail grouse moving in now where I've never... harvested one till last year."

His observations echo scientific studies: Global warming is endangering Arctic species, especially by opening the doors to other animals from further south.

Both animals and vegetation are migrating north. For Mr Daley, humans have "no choice," they must "adapt" as animals are forced to do.

Adaptation includes a newfound need for closer coexistence with the emblematic predator of the Arctic region: the polar bear.

During the Cold War, a joint Canadian-US military installation in Churchill stood guard against a possible Soviet attack coming over the North Pole. The installation is now deserted, and local concerns today concentrate more on polar bears.