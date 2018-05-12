At least one hurt in school shooting near Los Angeles: Report

WASHINGTON (AFP) - At least one person was wounded after a shooting at a school near Los Angeles on Friday (May 11), local media reported.

The shooting was reported at Highland High School in the town of Palmdale, about 60km north of downtown Los Angeles, CBS Los Angeles said.

It said authorities had said at least one person was hurt in the incident.

Los Angeles police told CNN that they had responded to reports of a man with a gun on the campus.

Nearby school were also put on lockdown, the news channel said.

ABC News reported that a man was in custody.

Law enforcement is working to assess the situation. Please stay clear of campus. Will update as soon as have more information. — HHS Principal (@HHSPrincipalCG) May 11, 2018

(This story is developing)