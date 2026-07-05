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At least 8 shot, including 4 children, in New York, ABC News reports

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The injured included two men, two women, and four children – aged 14, 12, seven and six – according to the news outlet.

The injured included two men, two women, and four children – aged 14, 12, seven and six – according to the news outlet.

PHOTO: AFP

NEW YORK - At least eight people, including four children, were shot and injured late on the US Independence Day holiday in New York City’s Coney Island neighbourhood, ABC News said on July 5, citing the New York City Police Department.

Officers from the NYPD responded to reports of a shooting at 10.37pm local time in the Brooklyn neighbourhood’s West 31st Street, the NYPD said in a statement to ABC News.

The injured included two men, two women, and four children – aged 14, 12, seven and six – according to the news outlet.

It quoted the NYPD as saying all the victims had been transported to hospitals. Seven were in stable condition, it said, while a 21-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Police said they recovered a firearm at the scene but have not made any arrests, according to ABC.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

July 4 marked the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.