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At least 8 shot, including 4 children, in New York, ABC News reports

The injured included two men, two women, and four children – aged 14, 12, seven and six – according to the news outlet.

- At least eight people, including four children, were shot and injured late on the US Independence Day holiday in New York City’s Coney Island neighbourhood, ABC News said on July 5 , citing the New York City Police Department.

Officers from the NYPD responded to reports of a shooting at 10.37pm local time in the Brooklyn neighbourhood’s West 31st Street, the NYPD said in a statement to ABC News.

The injured included two men, two women, and four children – aged 14, 12, seven and six – according to the news outlet.

It quoted the NYPD as saying all the victims had been transported to hospitals. Seven were in stable condition, it said, while a 21-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Police said they recovered a firearm at the scene but have not made any arrests, according to ABC.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

July 4 marked the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States. REUTERS