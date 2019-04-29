1 dead, 6 injured in shooting in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - Seven people were shot, leaving at least one dead, in West Baltimore on Sunday (April 28) evening, according to local media.

Officers established a crime scene around the 2500 block of Edmondson and North Warwick avenues in the city's Western District shortly after 5 pm, the Baltimore Sun reported.

A Baltimore police public information officer and Commissioner Michael Harrison are headed to the scene.

While initial reports said there was shooting near a church, police activity and evidence markers are centred Buster's Place Barber Shop on the opposite side of the block.

The shooting took place during a cookout near a church in West Baltimore, according to CBS Baltimore, citing local police.

No more information was immediately available, said Maryland police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy, according to CNN.

The incident comes just days after a gunman opened fire on a synagogue in San Diego, California, killing one and injuring several others.