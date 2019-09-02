At least 29 missing after boat fire near national park on California coast, officials say

LOS ANGELES (WASHINGTON POST) - Officials in southern California say at least 29 people are missing after a boat caught fire near the state's coastline in the early hours of Monday morning (Sept 2).

The fire began on a diving boat located near Santa Cruz island in the Channel Islands, a national park about 32km off the coast near the city of Oxnard, before 4am, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard spokesman Aidan Cooney said that there were 34 people aboard the vessel, and that the Coast Guard had rescued five people. Emergency workers from the counties of Ventura and Santa Barbara were assisting in the efforts, and a search was under way for the missing.

Mr Bill Nash, a spokesman for Ventura County, said that officials believed the boat was on a scuba trip in the area.

It was located near a harbour on the island, he said, raising hopes that some of the missing had swum to shore. But officials expected fatalities, he said.

The Channel Islands is a popular destination for lovers of the outdoors and marine life. Mr Nash said that the county dealt with the occasional boat fire, but rarely on vessels with as many people on it.