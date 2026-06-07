At least 12 injured in exchange of gunfire near Ohio festival, police say

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NEW YORK - At least a dozen people were wounded on June 6 in Toledo, Ohio, as two shooters traded gunfire, police said.

Two of the wounded are in critical condition, police said at a news conference. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 61, police said.

The incident involved two individuals shooting at each other, police said. “I’ve been to a lot of scenes, but this is way over the top,” police Lieutenant Dan Gerken told reporters at a press conference.

A search remains underway for any suspects in what police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan called a “pretty active” investigation. “We do have some evidence and we’re following up on some leads,” Heffernan said.

Investigators are talking to multiple people and reviewing camera footage, Gerken said. George Kral, director of public safety for Toledo, made a public plea for cellphone footage that can help the police find the suspects.

“I know there is information out there,” Kral said. “Please help us help you.”

Officers were dispatched around 5.37pm following a report of a person shot near the Old West End Festival, the Toledo Police Department said in a Facebook post, adding that “many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment”.

Several hundred people were at the event, Kral said. “This is one of the most iconic festivals in Toledo, and it’s a shame that something like this had to ruin it,” he said.

Not including the Toledo incident, the Gun Violence Archive website has recorded 171 mass shootings in the United States in 2026 . The site defines a mass shooting as an incident with at least four people injured by gunfire, excluding the shooter. REUTERS