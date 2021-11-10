Astronauts return home after 6-month mission

European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Nasa astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on board a recovery ship shortly after landing in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. The four astronauts had spent six months at the International Space Station documenting the surface of the Earth to record changes caused by humans and natural events, and carrying out science experiments such as growing Hatch chilli peppers and studying worms to better understand human health changes in space.