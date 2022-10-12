Asteroid's path altered in Nasa's first test of planetary defence system

WASHINGTON - The spacecraft that Nasa deliberately crashed into an asteroid last month succeeded in nudging the rocky moonlet out of its natural orbit - the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial body - Nasa officials announced on Tuesday.

The US$330 million (S$475 million) proof-of-concept mission, which was seven years in development, also marked the world's first test of a planetary defence system designed to prevent a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth.

Findings of telescope observations unveiled at a Nasa news briefing in Washington confirmed that the suicide test flight of the DART spacecraft on Sept 26 achieved its primary objective: changing the direction of an asteroid through sheer kinetic force.

Astronomical measurements over the past two weeks showed that the target asteroid was bumped slightly closer to the larger parent asteroid it orbits in space and that its orbital period was shortened by 32 minutes, Nasa scientists said.

"This is a watershed moment for planetary defense and a watershed moment for humanity," Nasa chief Bill Nelson told reporters in announcing the results. "It felt like a movie plot, but this was not Hollywood."

Last month's impact, 10.9 million km from Earth, was monitored in real time from the mission operations center at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, where the spacecraft was designed and built for Nasa.

The celestial target of the DART flight was an egg-shaped asteroid named Dimorphos, roughly the size of a football stadium, that was orbiting a parent asteroid about five times bigger called Didymos once every 11 hours, 55 minutes.

The aim was to fly the DART impactor vehicle - no bigger than a refrigerator - directly into Dimorphos at about 22,531 kph, creating enough force to shift the moonlet's orbital track closer to its larger companion.

Comparison of pre- and post-impact measurements of the Dimorphos-Didymos pair showed the orbital period was shortened to 11 hours, 23 minutes.

Possible wobble

Tom Statler, DART programme scientist for Nasa, said the collision also left Dimorphos "wobbling a bit," but additional observations would be necessary to confirm that.

The outcome "demonstrated we are capable of deflecting a potentially hazardous asteroid of this size," if it were discovered well enough in advance, said Lori Glaze, director of Nasa's planetary science division. "The key is early detection."

Neither of the two asteroids involved, nor DART itself - short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test - posed any actual threat to Earth, Nasa scientists said.

But Nancy Chabot, DART's coordination lead at APL, said Dimorphos "is a size of asteroid that is a priority for planetary defence."

A Dimorphos-sized asteroid, while not capable of posing a planet-wide threat, could level a major city with a direct hit.