Asian Americans patrol streets to tackle hate crimes

NEW YORK • Wearing bright safety vests and carrying walkie-talkies, volunteers have started patrolling a Chinese neighbourhood in New York to protect Asian Americans against a surge of pandemic-era violence after deadly mass shootings at Asian-owned spas in Atlanta.

"We want to show our presence so that any person who wants to commit a crime will think again," said Mr Richard Lee, team leader of the Public Safety Patrol (PSP).

The men and women from various professions walk the streets of Chinatown in Flushing, Queens nightly in groups of around eight to reassure scared residents and help catch any would-be attackers.

The PSP, which started its walkabouts on Monday, is similar to other civil patrol teams that have mobilised in San Francisco and Oakland in response to the spike in attacks against Asian Americans since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Vice-president Kenny Li quickly recruited more than 240 volunteers, including waiters, office workers and lawyers, through social media and word of mouth.

They coordinate their activities via a WhatsApp group and Facebook. The vast majority have no self-defence training, just a desire to help others in their free time.

"Don't have physical contact with anybody," Mr Lee, a 42-year-old retired police officer, told them before a three-hour patrol.

"You don't know what kind of weapons they might have. Our job is to be the eyes and ears for the (police department)."

Each volunteer receives a stack of Chinese-language leaflets explaining their work, which they distribute on their rounds, and whistles in case they need to catch the attention of the police. The latter have also stepped up their patrols in Chinese neighbourhoods.

The volunteers explain to residents that they should call 911 if they witness harassment, even if they do not speak English, because the police will put them through to a Mandarin or Cantonese speaker.

"It's also about educating," said Mr Li.​

122 Number of anti-Asian hate crimes across 16 major cities last year, more than double the 49 cases in 2019.

Restaurant worker Mandy Yong, 52, said the sight of the squad makes her feel "very safe", adding: "When I see them, I feel okay about shopping and helping our community's economy."

Ms Hua Tong, a beauty spa worker like most of the six women of Asian descent killed in Atlanta earlier this month, signed up because she wanted to dispel racist stereotypes that portray Asian women as meek.​

5.5% Fall in overall hate crimes across 16 major cities from 2019 to 2020.

"It's up to us to take on the responsibility of protecting ourselves. We have to speak out," said the 42-year-old.

Not all the volunteers are of Asian descent.

Mr German Perez, originally from Mexico, joined PSP after passing the squad on the street. "Our skin may be a different colour, our languages may be different, but I think we are all equal. Generally, we all came to this country for the same reasons," the 47-year-old car mechanic said.

Anti-Asian hate crimes more than doubled from 49 in 2019 to 122 last year across 16 major cities, even as overall hate crimes fell 5.5 per cent, according to a recent report by the Centre for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

Meanwhile, New York City plans to deploy an all-Asian undercover police team and expand community outreach in more than 200 languages to combat the rise in hate crimes against Asians, the authorities said on Thursday.

"If you are going to commit a hate crime in New York City, we will find you," police commissioner Dermot Shea said in unveiling the two-pronged plan to fight bias crimes.

"We are not going to tolerate anyone being targeted because of the colour of their skin, the religion they worship, their sexual preference or anything else," he added.

Starting this weekend, they will patrol subways, grocery stores and other locations to stem anti-Asian incidents that total 26 so far this year, police said.

Seven arrests have been made.

Those incidents included 12 assaults, three of them last weekend, police added.

In comparison, at this time last year, there were no assaults reported against Asian Americans.

The community has reported an uptick in violence since March last year, when then President Donald Trump started repeatedly referring to Covid-19 as the "China virus" and "kung flu", which some said inflamed anti-Asian sentiment in the US.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

