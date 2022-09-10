Asia-Pacific nations, US vow to build more resilient supply chains

WASHINGTON - In the first high-level in-person meeting on a new economic initiative led by the United States, ministers from 14 nations have committed to making supply chains "more resilient, robust, and well-integrated."

The members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) said on Friday that supply chain resilience "may require strengthening the capacity and capability of industries to prepare for and recover quickly from unexpected disruptions," according to a statement issued after a two-day meeting in Los Angeles.

Actions will include creating an information sharing and crisis response mechanism, strengthening supply chain logistics and transparency, and investing in training and development to ensure a sufficient number of skilled workers.

Building resilient supply chains has become an urgent issue after the pandemic led to the closing of borders and disrupted the delivery of goods.

The framework, launched in May by US President Joe Biden, is intended to catalyse US economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific five years after Washington pulled out of the erstwhile Trans Pacific Partnership.

It brings together the US, Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. They account for more than 40 per cent of the global gross domestic product.

It has four pillars: trade; supply chains; clean energy, decarbonisation and infrastructure; as well as taxes and anti-corruption.

The ministers, for example, agreed to "scale up low- and zero-emissions goods, services, and fuels." They zeroed in on energy security and transition, greenhouse gas emission reductions, sustainable land, water and ocean solutions, as well as innovative technologies for greenhouse gas removal, among others.

They agreed to "advance cooperation on research, development, commercialisation, availability, accessibility, and deployment of clean energy and climate-friendly technologies, as well as sustainable livelihoods and quality jobs,"

They also pledged to "effectively implement and accelerate progress on anti-corruption measures and tax initiatives within our domestic legal frameworks."

The ministers also want "to build connectivity and trust between key markets, including standards on cross-border data flows and data localisation."

In her opening remarks on Thursday, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the framework is a commitment to the region that the US "will fight for the common good to ensure that the next generation inherits a better world."

It will be "a durable model for the rest of the world to follow" she said. "It will unlock enormous economic value for our region, especially for small businesses… (and) will also promote resilience and benefit working families and our planet."