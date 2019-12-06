Asia-Pacific countries more wary of China's rise: Survey

Global views of China are mixed, with the country's economic rise generally welcomed, although its growing military might be eliciting a tinge of wariness.

In the Asia-Pacific, the perception of China has turned significantly negative in recent years, according to the non-partisan American "fact tank" Pew Research Centre's latest report on global attitudes towards China, based on a survey across 34 countries.

Even investment from China is increasingly seen as a potential liability in the Asia-Pacific, whose people believe it gives Beijing too much influence over their economies. Views of Chinese President Xi Jinping are also largely negative.

Pew's global attitude survey focusing on China's economic growth interviewed 38,426 people from May 13 to Oct 2. Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, India and Japan were the six Asia-Pacific countries covered.

And in what amounts to a reservoir of goodwill for the United States, these Asia-Pacific countries were more likely than others to view the US' economic influence in their country positively.

The US was named the top economic power in 21 of the 34 countries surveyed, while China was considered the top economy in 12. It was a tie between both in Lebanon.

In terms of alliances, the report found that many more name the US as the top country their nation can rely on, rather than China.

In fact, China was named as a top threat in the Asia-Pacific - by 40 per cent of Australians, 50 per cent of Japanese and 62 per cent of Filipinos, the poll shows.

Countries in the Asia-Pacific "tend to be least likely to say that China's growing military is good for their countries", Dr Laura Silver, a senior researcher at Pew Research Centre who co-authored the report, told The Straits Times.

CYNICAL ABOUT CHINA Very few globally believe that China's growing military is good, but those countries also stand out for the degree to which they perceive threats from China and emphasis they place on their alliance with the United States. DR LAURA SILVER, a senior researcher at Pew Research Centre who co-authored the report.

Perceptions of China in the Asia-Pacific have dipped considerably since 2002.

"Very few globally believe that China's growing military is good, but those countries also stand out for the degree to which they perceive threats from China and emphasis they place on their alliance with the US," Dr Silver added.

Relative divisions remain even in countries that view Chinese investment with slightly more suspicion, she noted.

"Across the region, we see 31 per cent of people say that investment from China is good because it creates jobs (for) their countries, while 68 per cent say it is bad because it gives China too much influence. So the (Asia-Pacific) region does stand out for its relative scepticism," she said.

But views often reflected geography and politics. In the US, for instance, Republicans or people who lean towards Republican are much more likely to name China as the country perceived as the biggest threat, while Democrats or people who lean towards Democrat are much more likely to name Russia.

Generally, most non-European countries see the US as the world's leading economic power, while those in Europe tend to name China, the report said.

Across many Latin American as well as Middle Eastern and North African countries surveyed, more people named the US as a top threat rather than China. For instance, when asked which country was their greatest ally, America scored 82 per cent in staunch ally Israel, but just 2 per cent in Turkey and 6 per cent in Tunisia.

SEE OPINION