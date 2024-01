WASHINGTON – She is quick, she is nimble, and has emerged as a star campaigner in an election for a US Congress seat. And Asia is the next market for Ashley, the artificial intelligence (AI) campaign tool.

Ashley debuted in December 2023 for Democrat Shamaine Daniels, who decided she needed more than flesh-and-blood volunteers to take on Mr Scott Perry, a pro-Trump Republican. Mr Perry has represented Pennsylvania’s 10th district in the United States House of Representatives for six terms.