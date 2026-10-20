As weight-loss drug users turn to dietary supplements, doctors and regulators raise flags

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Side effects of GLP-1 drugs have caused many to turn to loosely regulated dietary supplements.

NEW YORK – For Allison Vecchio, 42, GLP-1 drugs were “a reset button on life”, but at a price – side effects like gastrointestinal distress, brittle nails and feelings of weakness so intense that at times she could not leave her bed.

But the Fort Pierce, Florida-based emergency room nurse said the symptoms eased when she began a cocktail of supplements that included fibre, collagen and electrolytes, a haul that costs US$200 (S$256) to US$300 a month.

“You really have to take the reins” to turn mere weight loss into improved health, she said.

GLP-1 drugs like Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy rank among the biggest medical breakthroughs in years, owing to their efficacy in treating obesity and Type 2 diabetes and reducing the risk of heart disease. Some 10 million Americans used them in 2025, a figure that could grow to 25 million by 2030, according to JPMorgan research.

Their side effects, though, have caused many to turn to loosely regulated dietary supplements.

US supplement sales have surged in recent years, surpassing US$74 billion in 2025, according to the Nutrition Business Journal. While users swear by them, their growing popularity – fuelled in part by social media – has doctors raising red flags and regulators considering new rules around how these products come to market.

Vitamins and supplements do not need pre-approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) , making their scientific credibility hard to gauge. With social media personalities playing a growing role in their promotion, some medical researchers have called for more regulation of online supplement marketing.

Rob Fried, chief executive of Niagen Bioscience, which had US$129 million in sales in 2025, cautioned that companies “can hire an influencer, or even hundreds of influencers on TikTok... to make whatever claims will sell”.

Sales of supplements soar

Vecchio has 25,000 TikTok followers and is on retainer with three brands. She is also a member of TikTok Shop’s HealthPro creator programme, which is reserved for licensed health professionals.

Pittsburg, Kansas, resident Terri Hart, 52 – a TikToker with more than 12,000 followers – mostly works on commission, perusing products that brands make available to influencers and promoting the ones she feels helped her the most.

Hart takes magnesium, electrolytes, vitamin B12 and other supplements, which she says have helped offset what she called “horrible” nausea, fatigue and constipation after beginning GLP-1s in 2023. They run about US$110 a month, costs that insurance does not cover. TikTok income eases the burden, Hart says.

She says she makes clear that she is not a medical professional, and urges followers to talk to doctors before taking her advice. “I establish my authority through my lived experience,” Hart said.

TikTok Shop generated more than US$1 billion in dietary supplement sales in 2025, or 5.4% of all e-commerce supplement sales, according to the Nutrition Business Journal, while overall US vitamin and supplement sales grew 5% in 2024 and 7% in 2025.

The drugs are “bringing in new consumers and expanding existing supplement routines”, said Erika Craft, a data analyst at Nutrition Business Journal.

But absent FDA pre-approval, people do not know exactly what is in many supplements, said Jonathan Bonnet, a clinical associate professor at Stanford University School of Medicine and chief medical officer at the Ardmore Institute of Health in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

“If you can’t know what you’re taking, it’s hard to know what risks you’re undergoing,” he said.

Retailers offer more supplements

Nearly half of GLP-1 users started taking new vitamins and supplements after beginning the drugs, according to a Nutrition Business Journal survey, with probiotics, protein and fibre particularly popular.

A consumer survey by Boston Consulting Group in 2026 said GLP-1 users spend roughly 20% more on protein, fiber and collagen, a protein that helps maintain skin structure, than before starting the drugs.

Companies are capitalising on this . Target is widening its supplement offerings, while private equity-owned The Vitamin Shoppe has seen double-digit sales growth in 2026 in fibre and creatine, which are both popular with GLP-1 users, said Jack Gayton, its senior vice-president of merchandising .

Mergers and acquisitions in the space are getting bigger, though with fewer transactions. In 2024, there were 115 deals globally worth US$7.3 billion, according to financial data firm PitchBook. In 2025, there were 95 deals worth US$16.9 billion.

Through Oct 6 in 2026 , there have been 68 deals worth US$14.6 billion.

Procter & Gamble is set to acquire supplement-maker Thorne, while Japan’s Kirin Holdings announced in August it will buy Canada’s Jamieson Wellness, whose US-based brand youtheory released a product aimed at GLP-1 users in early 2025.

Jamieson spokesperson Ruth Winker said the company sees GLP-1s as a tailwind for growth beyond combating side effects. “As people get healthier, they tend to take more vitamins and supplements,” Winker said.

Regulations in the offing

US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr has proposed tighter regulations.

The FDA in 2026 stepped up efforts to strengthen oversight of new dietary ingredients, issuing new guidance on what submissions for review should include.

Many supplement-makers avoid this review process by using a pathway that allows food companies to declare ingredients “generally recognised as safe” without notifying the FDA. But a proposed rule would eliminate that option as part of Kennedy’s broader effort to regulate food ingredients.

The proposal has divided the industry. Some support more regulation, lamenting unscrupulous actors who spike supplements with drugs or add only tiny amounts of touted beneficial ingredients.

“At a minimum, a review process should happen prior to launch,” says Jacqueline Maslan, CEO of Body of Work, a vitamin start-up aimed at women under 40.

But supplement trade group Council for Responsible Nutrition says the rule would cause months of backlogs as the FDA reviews thousands of ingredients.

Thorne CEO Colin Watts said it is “improbable” the FDA could have the manpower to review new ingredients “at the speed needed to keep up with innovation”.

In a statement to Reuters, a US Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said the FDA is mulling opportunities “to modernise its regulatory approach to keep pace with an evolving marketplace”, adding that the agency wants to ensure product safety “while supporting consumer choice”. REUTERS