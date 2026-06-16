As US nears 250th birthday, poll shows many Americans doubt it will last another 250 years

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President Donald Trump has put himself at the centre of many of the events to mark the United States’ 250th birthday.

WASHINGTON – As the United States approaches its 250th birthday in July, two out of five Americans do not believe it will endure another 250 years beyond that, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that highlighted deep divisions over how the nation views itself.

The four-day poll, which concluded on June 15, comes amid the polarising pageantry that President Donald Trump has brought to celebrations for July 4, which will mark 250 years since the people who became known as the founding fathers of the United States declared their independence from Britain.

Trump has put himself at the centre of many of the events to mark the anniversary, including staging a White House cage match on his birthday on June 14.

On June 15, he said he would be the main attraction at a July 4 celebration in Washington that will also serve as a political rally for the Republican as his party looks to keep control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

Trump has framed his presidency as a bid to save America from being destroyed by Democrats. Democratic leaders contend it is Trump who is the danger to democracy, and allege he is using federal law enforcement to target political critics.

Some 38 per cent of respondents in the poll, including 40 per cent of Democrats and 26 per cent of Republicans, said they do not think the US will exist as a single country 250 years from now. Just 62 per cent thought their nation would last.

Trump has accused Democrats – and especially the prior presidential administration of Democrat Joe Biden – of illegally targeting his allies, including those involved in the Jan 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol, which was an attempt to overthrow Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Republicans also point to multiple assassination attempts against Trump as evidence that the leader’s opponents are bent on violence.

Two-thirds of respondents, including 85 per cent of Democrats and 50 per cent of Republicans, said they agree with a statement that American democracy is in danger of failing.

The overall share seeing democracy at risk was up from 57 per cent in a poll conducted in August 2025, with the increase driven by more Republicans worried about democracy’s staying power.

Trump for years has claimed falsely that his 2020 loss was the result of widespread voter fraud and has been pushing for changes to voting laws.

Some 77 per cent of poll respondents said it is likely that political violence may increase in the next five years.

Greatest country in the world?

The poll also showed the share of Americans who see the country as a global standout is on the decline.

Some 30 per cent of respondents said they consider America the greatest country in the world, down from 38 per cent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in November 2017, during Trump’s first term in office.

The share of Democrats with this view fell to 11 per cent from 26 per cent, while the share of Republicans held steady at about six in 10.

A majority of Americans, including three-quarters of Democrats and half of Republicans, said they think the events celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary have grown too political.

Americans were also divided along more mundane matters like how to celebrate Independence Day.

Some 52 per cent of Republicans said their celebrations will include wearing red, white and blue clothing – the colours of the US national flag – compared to 20 per cent of Democrats.

Republicans were more likely than Democrats to say they planned to attend a fireworks show, 46 per cent to 28 per cent.

The poll, which was conducted online, gathered responses from 1,537 US adults nationwide, and its results had a margin of error of 3 percentage points in either direction. REUTERS