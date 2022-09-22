As tiny Tuvalu sinks, PM fights to save the archipelago's identity

NEW YORK - The flag of Tuvalu contains nine yellow stars - one for each of the islands that make up the tiny Pacific archipelago, home to some 11,000 people.

Today, however, two of those atolls are on the verge of being swallowed by rising sea levels as a result of the global climate crisis that has already done irreversible harm and will likely leave the nation uninhabitable in the coming decades.

What happens to a country when it disappears beneath the waves, when all its people are forced to leave?

"That is exactly the idea behind the Rising Nations Initiative - to convince members of the UN to recognise our nation, even if we are submerged underwater, because that is our identity," Prime Minister Kausea Natano told AFP on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

Vague promises and messages of sympathy from the international community have done little for Pacific atoll countries, which began a push Wednesday for a formal legal process to retain their statehood, should the worst come to pass.

The plan aims to reaffirm the international community's commitment to Tuvalu and other island nations' sovereignty.

It would also create a repository for the islands' cultural heritage and designate them as Unesco World Heritage sites, as well as increase financial support for adaptation measures.

Already, the situation is dire.

As so-called "floating islands" that aren't directly connected to the ground below, atolls sit on top of "lenses" of freshwater, which are increasingly permeated by saltwater as oceans rise.

That has left them dependent on rainwater for drinking and agriculture - and Tuvalu is now into its sixth month of drought.

"We have to deploy desalination plants, but they are very expensive, they consume very high amounts of electricity," explained Mr Natano.

The archipelago's islands barely break the surface of the ocean, reaching 15 feet (4.6m) at the highest point, but more like four or five feet in other places.

This leaves the islands prone to exceptionally high "King Tides" that wash away root crops, including former island staples taro and cassava, and salt the earth, added Mr Natano.