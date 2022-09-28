As Hurricane Ian nears, millions in Florida told to evacuate

TAMPA (REUTERS) - Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday boarded up their homes and packed up their vehicles and headed for higher ground as Hurricane Ian drew near, threatened to bring a deadly storm surge and more than a foot of rain to some areas.

Before heading to Florida, Hurricane Ian slammed into Cuba, forcing evacuations, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of people and swamping fishing villages.

Some 2.5 million Floridians were under evacuation orders or warnings with the sprawling storm on track to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday evening somewhere along the Gulf Coast. A Category 3 storm features maximum sustained winds of up to 208kmh.

The area south of Tampa near Sarasota was the most likely place for the eye to come ashore, the National Hurricane Centre said on Tuesday afternoon, while stressing that it was too early to be sure. That region - home to miles of sandy beaches and scores of resort hotels - is a favourite with retirees and vacationers alike.

"I know I should be scared of this one, but I'm too busy to be scared. I just know we have to go," said John O'Leary, a jazz pianist from Tampa, said as he and his wife loaded food, water and family photos into their car before heading to his mother's house in Palm Harbour, 40km to the west.

O'Leary, 36, was one of the thousands of motorists to hit the road as they fled low-lying areas in hopes to avoid potentially life-threatening storm surge that, according to forecasters, could reach 3.7m in the Sarasota area.

"There's still uncertainty with where that exact landfall will be, but just understand, the impacts are going to be far, far broader than just where the eye of the storm happens to make landfall," Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Melissa Wolcott Martino, a retired magazine editor, also heeded the warnings as she hurried to pack her vehicle with her valuables, two cats and a rabbit early Tuesday morning ahead of the hurricane.

"I wasn't particularly scared until I saw the storm track this morning," Martino, 78, said as she prepared to go to her son's house north of Tampa. "It looks like the eye will come right over our house. Now I'm scared, so we're leaving."