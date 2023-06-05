As flood risks rise, New Orleans neighbourhoods build resilience

NEW ORLEANS - From rain barrels outside homes and planter boxes on sidewalks to ditches filled with vegetation, community-led projects in New Orleans are helping the city to cut flood risk and improve water management as climate change fuels more extreme weather.

One day in April, Mr Rollin Garcia – who owns Bullet’s Sports Bar in the Seventh Ward neighbourhood – showed off a planter box outside his bar that can help divert hundreds of litres of water during storms by holding rainfall, easing pressure on the city’s sewers.

“A lot of people are asking for this and the (rain) barrels,” said Mr Garcia, standing next to the planter box that was built with support from Healthy Community Services, a non-profit group.

When Hurricane Katrina devastated large areas of New Orleans and the Louisiana coast in 2005, many residents were left struggling amid a widely criticised disaster response effort.

Today, community groups are taking the reins and boosting the city’s storm resilience by planting trees, using rain barrels, and creating bioswales – ditches or channels lined with plants to help filter rainwater – among other green projects.

Despite these growing efforts, each hurricane season still brings with it the risk that the city’s residents – particularly those without the means to evacuate – could again end up stuck in their homes without power, surrounded by rising floodwaters.

As New Orleans braces itself for this year’s season, which runs from early June until late November, scientists say climate change is making such storms more intense.

Hurricane Ida, which struck Louisiana in August 2021, for instance, was one of the harshest hurricanes to hit the state since Katrina, scientists said.

The community-driven projects in New Orleans are not just practically useful during and after extreme weather events, but also benefit neighbourhoods by providing “ecosystem services”, according to a new report.

A set of “green infrastructure” projects in a handful of New Orleans neighbourhoods now generates more than US$19 million (S$25.6 million) worth of annual benefits ranging from flood regulation to a reduction in noise and heat exposure, the May report noted.

The study was released by Earth Economics, a research group, and Water Wise Gulf South, a collective of local organisations working on such issues.

Ms Angela Chalk, executive director of Healthy Community Services, a Water Wise partner, said her group and others were seeking to keep the momentum going.

“I can’t explain how fascinating it’s been to (see)... how residents have taken the ownership in seeing that this is our neighbourhood,” she said.