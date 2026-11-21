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There were 406 fires in New York traced to lithium-ion batteries through early November, up from 241 in the same period in 2025.

NEW YORK – They lean in apartment hallways, charge overnight in bedrooms and carry many of New York City’s delivered meals. Increasingly, they are also a source of fires, linked to ageing or inferior batteries.

The deaths of 10 people in two recent New York fires – at least one of them determined to be caused by e-bike batteries – prompted the New York City Council to hold an emergency hearing on Nov 20 on a raft of stricter rules for e-bike storage and battery safety.

The three-hour meeting highlighted growing concerns among city residents about the surge in lithium-ion battery fires, which are up about 70% from a year earlier.

Among other measures, the proposed legislation would make it a crime to possess or use batteries that do not meet safety standards and would ban storing batteries inside apartments.

It is unclear whether the measures will advance. Officials in Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration, including from the New York City Fire Department, criticised the proposals, saying these would penalise everyday riders and low-income delivery workers.

Fire Department Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said the administration has “significant concerns of unintended consequences that would most heavily impact delivery workers, many of whom are immigrants, with limited English proficiency”.

Delivery workers “could face losing their livelihoods and having their lives upended through the confiscation of the device they use every day to make a living”, she said.

Lithium-ion battery fires have become an international concern since e-bikes and e-scooters soared in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of those batteries are now ageing, which fire officials say is likely adding to the number of fires.

Governments have taken different approaches. Britain, for instance, has focused on sellers of batteries and devices that use them.

“Unsafe e-bike and e-scooter batteries pose a serious fire risk, which is why we’re strengthening the responsibility of online marketplaces and working with local authorities to remove unsafe products from sale,” a British government spokesman said.

In the United States, the Senate unanimously passed legislation on Nov 19 sponsored by New York’s senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, that would direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission to set mandatory safety standards for lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes and other micromobility devices.

The commission proposed mandatory safety standards for the batteries in June, after a public meeting in 2023. The House of Representatives has already passed the Bill.

A commission staff report published in April found 45 deaths from 2017 to 2024 linked to lithium-ion battery fires involving micromobility devices: 19 tied to e-bikes, 15 to e-scooters and 11 to self-balancing scooters or hoverboards.

The issue is particularly acute in New York, where lithium-ion battery fires have reached a record in 2026. There were 406 such fires through early November, up from 241 in the same period in 2025, according to Fire Department figures cited by the City Council.

On Oct 28, an e-bike battery ignited in an apartment in a public housing project in the Bronx, killing four people, including an 11-year-old boy. The e-bike was near the doorway, blocking the family’s escape, Bonsignore said at the time.

About a week later, a fire in Sunset Park, a working-class Brooklyn neighbourhood, killed six people and injured at least seven. Investigators have not determined the cause, but fire officials said two charred e-bikes were removed from the building and batteries were found in debris.

“The recent building fires in Sunset Park and in the South Bronx, which collectively claimed the lives of 10 New Yorkers, are heartbreaking tragedies that underscore the urgent need for action to prevent further loss of life,” City Council Speaker Julie Menin said at the time. REUTERS