As Biden tears into Trump, top Republicans silent on Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Joe Biden's verbal assault on his predecessor Donald Trump met with near pin-drop silence from top Republicans on Thursday's (Jan 6) anniversary of the Capitol riot, ceding the stage to the outraged fury of the former president whose personality still dominates their party.

The citadel of American democracy was under heavier-than-normal guard as Mr Biden tore into Mr Trump for instigating the riot with the "lie" that the 2020 election was stolen, which no court has ever substantiated.

But as Mr Biden's Democrats vowed "never again," warning democracy will be on the ballot in November's midterms and the 2024 presidential race, Republican lawmakers were conspicuous by their absence.

No Republican leaders participated in the events on Capitol Hill commemorating the deadly Jan 6 assault.

Instead, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, attending a late colleague's funeral in Georgia, released a statement accusing Democrats of seeking to "exploit" the anniversary, while the party's leader in the House, Mr Kevin McCarthy, had yet to make a public statement.

With the nation stunned by the Capitol assault a year ago, both men had broken ranks to condemn Mr Trump for stoking the violence.

Since then, however, they have quietly backed off - along with almost the entire party, bowing to Mr Trump's enormous influence with voters, and possible bid to return as president in 2024.

A photo of the minute of silence held in the House for Capitol police officers who died in the wake of the unrest showed just two Republicans present - outspoken Mr Trump critic Liz Cheney and her father, the former vice-president Dick Cheney.

"An extraordinary image of where this country's politics are," tweeted Democratic Senator Chris Murphy in response.

With no other leading Republican voices to guide the narrative, Mr Trump filled the vacuum.

"This political theatre is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed," Mr Trump charged, in one of a rapid-fire series of statements pushing back at the president's speech.

"Never forget the crime of the 2020 Presidential Election. Never give up!" Mr Trump thundered, doubling down on his baseless claim that the election was "rigged'.

Democrats have implored Republicans to stand up against Mr Trump's corrosive claims of election fraud, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warning in a floor speech Thursday how the billionaire's "poisonous bile" can erode American democracy.

"Too many are hoping the American people will just look away and forget that that day ever took place," Mr Schumer said of Jan 6.