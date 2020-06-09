Armed driver shoots protester at Seattle rally

SAN FRANCISCO • One person was shot in the north-western US city of Seattle after a man armed with a gun drove his car into a crowd demonstrating against the killing of Mr George Floyd at the hands of police, said emergency services.

Footage broadcast by local television station Q13Fox on Sunday showed the man carrying a pistol getting out of a car near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct as protesters screamed and fled.

The man strode towards the protesters before disappearing into the crowd.

Police said in a tweet that they had arrested a suspect and recovered a weapon.

"Officers searched, but do not believe there are any additional victims," they added.

A man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to hospital in stable condition, the fire department tweeted.

Q13Fox said the victim, a protester, was shot in the arm after he approached the gunman when he was still inside the vehicle.

The Seattle rally was part of nationwide protests triggered by the May 25 death of Mr Floyd, who was killed when a white police officer pressed his knee on the unarmed African-American man's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protesters have turned their outrage over the latest death in custody of an African-American into demands for police reform and social justice.

Last Saturday, Seattle police used blast balls and pepper spray to disperse protesters who they said threw bottles, rocks and "incendiary devices" during a rally in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood where the precinct is located.

Several officers were wounded, the department said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE