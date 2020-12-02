Arizona, Wisconsin certify Biden's victory in latest blow to Trump

PHOENIX • Arizona and Wisconsin have made Democrat Joe Biden's victories in those states official, dealing the latest blow to President Donald Trump's campaign to overturn his defeat.

Mr Biden defeated Mr Trump by 10,457 votes in Arizona, according to the official results certified by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in Phoenix. Monday's certification confirms that Mr Biden won the state and triggers the appointment of electors who will cast Arizona's 11 Electoral College votes for Mr Biden when they meet on Dec 14, unless a court intervenes.

Wisconsin elections commission chair Ann Jacobs also officially confirmed the vote's result on Monday, sending it to Democratic Governor Tony Evers to appoint electors for the state's 10 electoral votes. Ms Jacobs' action also starts a five-day period for Mr Trump to appeal the outcome of a recount.

The Trump campaign requested and paid US$3 million (S$4 million) for a recount in two heavily Democratic counties that confirmed Mr Biden's win in the state and even increased his more than 20,000-vote margin of victory over Mr Trump.

The Trump campaign attacked practices around absentee ballots when it requested the recount in the two counties, but election officials in the state have repeatedly defended the integrity of the election.

Arizona and Wisconsin are the last contested battleground states to make their presidential election results official. Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada certified Mr Biden's victories last week, and Georgia made his win there official on Nov 20.

It is yet another loss in efforts by Mr Trump and his allies to overturn his defeat by challenging the election results in court and seeking to halt the certification in some states, despite failing to produce evidence. Those tactics have met with numerous court defeats.

"This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona's laws and elections procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary," Ms Hobbs said before certifying the state's results.

The state also certified the victory of Democrat Mark Kelly over Republican Senator Martha McSally. Mr Kelly will be sworn in today, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Mr Biden's victory in Arizona does not qualify for an automatic recount because the winning margin is greater than the lesser of 200 votes or 1/10 of 1 per cent of the difference between the two candidates.

There is no provision for a losing candidate to request a recount, according to the secretary of state's office.

