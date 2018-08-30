Arizona residents line up to mourn Senator John McCain

PHOENIX (REUTERS) - Residents lined up at the Arizona statehouse on Wednesday (Aug 29) to pay respects to the late US Senator John McCain, the Vietnam War hero and two-time Republican presidential candidate whose body will lie in state for the day at the Capitol Rotunda in Phoenix.

A hearse bearing McCain’s body arrived with a police escort shortly before 10am local time (1am on Thursday, Singapore time) for a private wreath-laying ceremony honouring the senator, who died of brain cancer on Saturday at his Arizona ranch. He was 81.

The hearse was greeted by Governor Doug Ducey and his wife, an Arizona National Guard casket team and a phalanx of military personnel, war veterans, law enforcement officers and firefighters in dress uniform lining both sides of Capitol Plaza.

The tribute, to be followed in the afternoon by a public viewing of his flag-draped casket, marks the start of five days of memorials in Phoenix and Washington for McCain. Wednesday would have been McCain’s 82nd birthday.

“We are privileged as a state to have called him a fellow Arizonan,” Ducey said on Twitter early Wednesday.

The governor was to join McCain’s wife, Cindy, and three of McCain’s onetime Republican colleagues from Arizona’s congressional delegation – retiring Senator Jeff Flake, former Senator Jon Kyl and former Congressman James Kolbe – for the morning ceremony.

Members of the public began lining up hours in advance for the casket viewing.

McCain parlayed his status as a Vietnam War hero into a decades-long political career. Over the past two years he has stood out as a key rival and critic of US President Donald Trump. The bad blood between the two persisted after McCain's death, with his family asking Trump not to attend his funeral and the White House waffling on how to mourn a prominent fellow Republican.

"I want to pay my respects because he deserves it," said Linda Gordon, 58, who was the first of about a dozen people who joined the line early on Wednesday for the public viewing. "He represents what our country should be."

McCain was just the third person to lie in state in the Arizona statehouse rotunda over the past 40 years, organisers of the ceremony said. The others were state Senator Marilyn Jarrett in 2006 and Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens of Tucson, in 1980.

Following a Thursday memorial, McCain's body will be flown to the nation's capital where he will lie in state on Friday at the US Capitol before a Saturday funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.

On Sunday, McCain is to be buried at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in a private ceremony.

Governor Ducey has said he will wait until after McCain's burial to name a successor.

His pick will come from McCain's party, leaving intact the Republicans' 51-49 Senate majority. It was unclear whether any successor would be inclined or able to play the role of public foil to Trump that McCain did, notably in July 2017 when he cast the vote that blocked a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

Arizona Republicans on Tuesday picked a candidate to succeed retiring Senator Jeff Flake, another vocal Trump critic. Their choice, US Representative Martha McSally, is a staunch Trump supporter, as were her two rivals for the nomination. She will face Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Nov 6 general election.

The Phoenix memorial follows a few days of confusion at the White House over whether American flags at US government buildings would be flown at half-staff, in the traditional gesture for prominent political figures following their deaths.