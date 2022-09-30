Apple senior exec leaves after lewd remark about women goes viral on TikTok

CUPERTINO, California - Apple's Tony Blevins, a key player in the company's supply chain operations, is leaving the iPhone maker, the company confirmed Thursday, without providing a reason.

The move comes after a TikTok video of the executive making a crude remark about women went viral. Bloomberg first reported Mr Blevins' departure.

In a video on TikTok published earlier this month, Mr Blevins can be heard saying, "I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off", in response to a question on what he did for a living.

Mr Blevins had been approached by TikTok content creator Daniel Mac at a car show as part of a video series in which Mr Mac asks owners of expensive cars their occupations.

Both Mr Mac and Mr Blevins' companion in a Mercedes sports car were laughing as Mr Blevins spoke off the cuff while exiting the car.

Bloomberg reported that Mr Blevins appeared to be referencing a nearly identical line spoken by the main character in the 1981 film Arthur.

Apple did not comment on the reason for Mr Blevins' departure.

Bloomberg cited a statement from Mr Blevins in which the executive apologised for causing offence with what he called a "mistaken attempt at humour".

Mr Blevins, a vice-president at Apple, had an important role in the company's supply chain operations. His job involved lining up anywhere from two to six suppliers for each of the thousands of components in Apple's products and playing those suppliers off one another to get better prices for Apple.

A 2020 profile of Mr Blevins in the Wall Street Journal said he was known inside the iPhone maker as "the Blevinator". REUTERS