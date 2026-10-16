Apple iPhone Duo orders slip into 2027 amid preorder frenzy

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Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment could propel the phone to 6 million unit sales in 2026.

NEW YORK – Shipping estimates for Apple’s first folding phone, the iPhone Duo, slipped into January within minutes of the company opening preorders on Oct 16, suggesting that strong demand and sharply constrained supply will make the US$1,999 (S$2,600) d evice challenging to purchase on its Oct 23 release date or in the near future.

Some customers on social media reported delayed delivery dates even after taking Apple’s recommended steps of reserving their preferred colour and storage size ahead of time in an attempt to speed up the buying process.

The latest shipping estimates shown on Apple’s online store applied to both colours of the iPhone Duo, and in all storage configurations, ranging from 256 gigabytes to 2 terabytes.

Apple retail stores also ran out of launch-day stock of the iPhone Duo almost instantly after preorders began at 8am in New York.

Shares of Apple rose 1.8% before markets opened in New York.

For Apple, the iPhone Duo is one of the first major product debuts under new chief executive officer John Ternus, who took the helm in September amid a flurry of announcements that has included the HomeView smart home hub.

Apple will introduce a touchscreen MacBook Pro and other devices later in October, Bloomberg has reported.

Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone segment could propel the iPhone Duo to around 6 million unit sales in 2026, according to an estimate from Counterpoint Research, boosting momentum for a category that has so far served a niche market.

Compared with the debut of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September, which went smoothly for customers who placed a timely order, securing an iPhone Duo was significantly more difficult.

Apple typically reserves some units for walk-in customers on release day, which could revive the long lines outside Apple and mobile carrier stores that were once an annual tradition for iPhone launches. BLOOMBERG