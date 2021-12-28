Apple closes all New York City stores to shoppers as Covid-19 cases rise

NEW YORK (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Apple said on Monday (Dec 28) it had closed all of its seven New York City retail stores due to an increase in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant rages across the United States.

"We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees," Apple said in a statement.

"We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave."

Customers will still be able to pick up online orders at the stores.

The closed stores include outlets at Fifth Avenue, Grand Central and SoHo.

Earlier this month, Apple said it had temporarily closed three stores in the US and Canada after a rise in Covid-19 cases and exposures among the stores' employees.

For the same reason, Apple also mandated that all its customers and employees wear masks at its US retail stores.

Globally, concerns over the Omicron variant have prompted major companies to tighten their protocols.

Increasing cases have also resulted in reinstatement of a nationwide vaccine-or-testing Covid-19 mandate for large businesses which cover 80 million American workers by a US appeals court earlier this month.

Opponents of the move have rushed to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene.